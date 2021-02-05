AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

AGCO traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AGCO alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.