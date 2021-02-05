Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Afya by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Afya by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.