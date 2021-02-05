AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AER. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

AER opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

