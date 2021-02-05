Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 2,065,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,513,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

