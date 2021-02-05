AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,641 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

