AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.94. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

