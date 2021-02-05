AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,767 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 90,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.