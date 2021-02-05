AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

