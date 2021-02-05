ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

ADTN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

