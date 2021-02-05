ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $12.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $42.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.66 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.