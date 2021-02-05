Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $116.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

