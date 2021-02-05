Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.53.

ATVI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

