Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Trading Up 2.6%

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 302.60 ($3.95). 46,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 50,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The stock has a market cap of £47.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

