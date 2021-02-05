Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

