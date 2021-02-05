Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland Sells 7,966 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74.

NYSE ACN opened at $253.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.29. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

