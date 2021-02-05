Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Shares of Accell Group stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68.

Accell Group Company Profile

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

