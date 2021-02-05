Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Shares of Accell Group stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68.
Accell Group Company Profile
