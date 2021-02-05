Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. Acquisitions have been in key focus, which may add scale to its business. It is pursuing buyouts to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry across the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. It is in the process to sell its U.K. operations which will streamline its operations. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE also makes the stock an unattractive bet.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

