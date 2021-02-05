Academy Sports and Outdoors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,261% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,166,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

