AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 9.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.95. 743,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,096,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

