AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 571.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

