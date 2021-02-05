Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 206,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

