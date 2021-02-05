ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.