Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 7,292 Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
NYSE:CELP opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.51.
About Cypress Environmental Partners
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
