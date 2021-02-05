Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 7,292 Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

NYSE:CELP opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.