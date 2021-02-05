Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

