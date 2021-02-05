AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AA PLC offers automobile insurance and breakdown coverage. Its operating segment consists of Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland and Insurance Underwriting. The company serves car manufacturers, fleet and leasing companies and insurance companies. AA PLC is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AA stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. AA has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

