A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 8.6%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.86. 1,806,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 995,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $833.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.