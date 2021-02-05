A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $58.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,646,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

