A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,646,830 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $111,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

