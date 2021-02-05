920 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,148,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,092.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

