8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0041

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $58,183.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.