8,462 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $249.73 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

