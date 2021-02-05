8,367 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $27.60 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,006 shares of company stock worth $2,793,786. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.