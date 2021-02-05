750 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,901. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.