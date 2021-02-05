7,373 Shares in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 145.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 11,135 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $283,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 7,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $190,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,202 shares of company stock valued at $476,676. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.