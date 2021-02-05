$72.49 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $72.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.97 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $81.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $286.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $293.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.38 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $324.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.