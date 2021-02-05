6,740 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,919 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.