$621.83 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report sales of $621.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.90 million. Griffon reported sales of $566.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

GFF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 362,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.