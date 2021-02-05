6,108 Shares in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.64% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.