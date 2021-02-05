5,467 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

