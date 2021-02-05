5,220 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $25.53 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

