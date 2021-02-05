497,672 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,000. National Fuel Gas comprises about 2.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,927. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.