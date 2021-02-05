4,671 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 277,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.