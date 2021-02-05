43,400 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 180,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

