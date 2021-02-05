4,173 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,241,000 after buying an additional 404,491 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 197,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.90 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

