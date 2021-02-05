$417.54 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $417.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.40 million. Realty Income reported sales of $397.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.