40,262 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 173.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 174,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

