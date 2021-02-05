36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Up 19.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shot up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.50. 789,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 492,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

