3,600 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $201.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.