3,543 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

