$354.04 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $354.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.10 million and the lowest is $303.72 million. Premier posted sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.53 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

